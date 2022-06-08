Merek Cerda

School: Sunnyside High school
Future plans: Get absolutely shredded and hopefully get sponsored by rawgear.
Favorite quote: “If I’m betting on myself than I completely double down”
Message from family: We are very proud of him and how far he has come already. He is a very hardworking, dedicated and persistent young man and we wish him the best in life.
Parents' names: Miguel and Susan Cerda
