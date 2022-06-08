Mia Hernandez

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: Attend Heritage to get her teaching degree
Favorite quote: Everything happens for a reason, enjoy life and live it to the fullest!
Message from family: We are very proud of you! We wish you the best in life! And We Love you with all our heart!!!♥️🥰
Parents' names: Sindi y Jose hernandez
