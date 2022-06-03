Miranda Guerrero

School: Grandview High School
Future plans: Miranda will go to Columbia Basin College to become an Ultrasound/Radiology Technician. Once she is done, she will move to a bigger city to further pursue her job in the medical field.
Favorite quote: “Your time here is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life. Don’t be trapped by dogma - which is living with the results of other people’s thinking.” -Steve Jobs
Message from family: Congratulations to the most unique young woman. We are so proud of you. We cannot wait to see where you go in life. We will always support your dreams. We love you!
Parents' names: Celia Ambriz and Homero Guerrero
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.