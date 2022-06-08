Nevaeh Palomarez

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: Attending the University of Washington to major in education, and go for masters.
Favorite quote: Once you get tired, you learn to rest not to give up.
Message from family: We are so proud of you, and so proud of all your accomplishments. Not only have you made me proud but you have been a great role model for your siblings. You have went above and beyond to achieve your goals and the journey has just begun! Congrats babes, your mom and family love you!
Parents' names: Amanda Palomarez
