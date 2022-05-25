Ray Morrow

School: Mabton High School
Future plans: Attend WSU Tri Cities to pursue a computer science degree
Favorite quote: The struggle to survive emotionally, physically, and mentally is real. But don't forget that the fact you are alive is a stroke of magic.
Message from family: Ray, we are so very proud of you and all your accomplishments. We love you!
Parents' names: Jason & Wendy Morrow
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.