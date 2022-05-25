Raymond J.G Ramirez

School: Sunnyside Highschool & Yakima Valley College
Future plans: Plans to attend University of Washington in the Fall to study Law Justice and Societies.
Favorite quote: Its better to have tried and Failed than to live life wondering what would've happened if I had tried. "Alfred Lord Tennyson"
Message from family: We are Beyond Proud of you! Keep dreaming Big son the journey will be worth the Destination. You hold the key to your Success. Love you Always ,Mom,Dad Brothers and Family
Parents' names: Isidro & Marina Ramirez
