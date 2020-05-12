Sydnee Colley

School: Grandview High School

Future plans: Sydnee plans to train in Oregon at the Red Cross to helpmdo blood drives and attend YVCC in the fall to become an x-ray technician.

Favorite quote: "you will always grow through what you go through" Tyrese Gibson

Message from family: We are so proud of you and can't wait to see where the future takes you. We love you so much❤️

Parents' names: Derek and Kristen Colley

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.