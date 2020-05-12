Sydnee Colley

School: Grandview High School
Future plans: Sydnee plans to train in Oregon at the Red Cross to helpmdo blood drives and attend YVCC in the fall to become an x-ray technician.
Favorite quote: "you will always grow through what you go through" Tyrese Gibson
Message from family: We are so proud of you and can't wait to see where the future takes you. We love you so much❤️
Parents' names: Derek and Kristen Colley
