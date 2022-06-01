Vivica Booth

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: I plan on continuing school in the fall.
Favorite quote: “Your only limit is your mind.”
Message from family: We love you so much Vivica, we are extremely proud of you. May you achieve all your accomplishments in life. Love all your family.
Parents' names: Norma and Derek Booth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.