Ramiro Robledo

School: Sunnyside High school
Future plans: Going to Eastern Washington
Favorite quote: Joshua 1:9 Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.
Message from family: We are parents very proud of you because you have achieved a lot, we love you son❤️
Parents' names: Ramiro and Maria Robledo
