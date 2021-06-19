Rebekah Bestebreur

School: Prosser High School & Columbia Basin College
Future plans: Attend Washington State University to major in Apparel Merchandising.
Favorite quote: Life is party, dress like it. -Audrey Hepburn
Message from family: As you go forward may you have the wisdom, strength and courage to achieve your dreams.
Parents' names: Glenn and Alison Bestebreur
