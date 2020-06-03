Saige Jensen

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: Saige will be attending Eastern Washington University in the fall. She will be pursuing a degree in psychology and criminal justice.
Favorite quote: Win or lose you will never regret working hard, making sacrifices, being disciplined or focusing too much.
Message from family: Saige we love you so much and we are incredibly proud of you. We are excited to watch the next step in your life.
Parents' names: Scott and Megan Jensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.