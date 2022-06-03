Sashalee Oseguera

School: Grandview High School
Future plans: This fall, she will be attending Central Washington University with full tuition through scholarships. She will be majoring in elementary education with a minor in psychology.
Favorite quote: “I truly believe the only way we can create global peace is through not only educating our minds, but our hearts and our souls.” - Malala Yousafzia
Message from family: We couldn’t be more proud of you. Reach for the stars. We love you so much.
Parents' names: Noelia González And Jay Delgadillo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.