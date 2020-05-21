Selene Vazquez

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: Continue my education in the Dental Field.
Favorite quote: “We all have souls of different ages”
Message from family: Estamos extremadamente orgullosos de haber presenciado a la más joven de nuestra familia lograr esto y no podemos esperar a ver sus próximos logros. ¡Te queremos tanto!
Parents' names: Rosalba Arciga
