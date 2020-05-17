Simon Prins

School: Sunnyside Christian High School
Future plans: Pro-Tech | Agriculture at Dordt University
Message from family: We are so proud of your accomplishments. May you seek the Lord daily as you continue your journey. "Whatever you do, work heartily, as for the Lord and not for men, knowing that from the Lord you will receive the inheritance as your reward. You are serving the Lord Christ." Colossians 3:23-24
Parents' names: Jason & Marente Prins
