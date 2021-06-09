Sydney Banks

School: Sunnyside Christian High School
Future plans: Attend Seattle Pacific University this Fall and study pre-medicine
Message from family: You're success doesn't come as a surprise to us. We all know it's well-deserved. You have indeed made us proud. A bright future awaits you and we wish you all the best on your journey.
Parents' names: John and Shellie Banks
