Sydney John

School: Zillah High School
Future plans: He will be running for GOLD at Colorado School of Mines majoring in computer science engineering!
Favorite quote: Do or do not. There is no try... Yoda
Message from family: Way to go son! We are so proud of you and all your accomplishments! Congratulations on your Honors diploma as a 3 sport athlete!
Parents' names: Syd and Robin John
