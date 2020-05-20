Talia Perez

School: Sunnyside High School

Future plans: Attending WSU in the fall with future plans to become an educational sign language interpreter or teacher.

Favorite quote: "A negative mind will never give you a positive life" Ziad K. Abdelnour

Message from family: Talia, you are simply amazing. You have defied all of the odds with your strong work ethic, positive attitude, and perseverance. We are so excited to see what the future holds for you! Congratulations! We love you!

Parents' names: Ray & Julie Perez

