Vincent Ruiz

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: After graduation Vincent will be headed to the Navy.
Message from family: You can achieve whatever you want in life. All you got to do is to continue to believe that you can. We believe in you. Always be humble. Happy Graduation Day. Love Dad & Mom
Parents' names: Jose Ruiz and Sandra Ruiz
