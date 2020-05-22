Wesley (Marty) Fultz

School: Sunnyside Christian High School
Future plans: Pursuing a career as a lineman.
Favorite quote: “Don’t count the days; make the days count.” Muhammad Ali
Message from family: We are so proud of you Marty. We know that you will succeed in anything that you put your mind to. Work hard, have honor, and always find the road that leads you home. “Be strong, and show yourself a man, and keep the charge of the Lord your God, walking in His ways...” 1Kings2:2-3 Love always, Papa&mom
Parents' names: Wesley (Pike) & Farrah Fultz
