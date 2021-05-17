William Shelley

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: National Guard and Central Washington University
Favorite quote: Hard Work Beats Talent
Message from family: Caps off to you, William! Congratulations! ¡Felicidades! From your parents, sister, aunts, uncles, cousins. We are so very proud of you. We are honored by your dedication and commitment to pursue your dreams, know that you have an army of supporters and we can't wait to see the successful young man you will become--WE LOVE YOU!
Parents' names: Bill and Emma Shelley
