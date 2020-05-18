Xavier Hill

School: Zillah Senior High School
Future plans: Becoming a Drone Pilot at Big Bend Community College & working on cinematography after college. After I manage to complete my career, I will work on cars, drones, remote-controlled vehicles, construction, and more.
Favorite quote: I think it looks more like a puma - Grif
