SUNNYSIDE — It’s not just kids and parents who can look forward to regular conference and report cards, school leadership throughout the State of Washington recently received their yearly report from their Olympia leadership.
The Washington State Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) released 2018-2019 data on Sept. 10, for each school and its community to review in multiple areas of performance, tracking, trending and measurements.
Chris Reykdal, Superintendent of WA Public Instruction says statewide, scores are holding steady, but not necessarily edging up. “Stability can be a double-edged sword,” said Reykdal. “On one hand, it means our educational system is maintaining the gains we have made. On the other, it means achievement gaps between student groups are continuing to persist.”
Sunnyside School District with 32 percent of its students as English learners, shows on the average, 45 percent of its students are on track to pass English Language Arts goals with 39 percent of students tracking towards passage rate in the Math area and in Science, 30 percent of students are at passing rate.
Sunnyside’s English Language Arts English Math efforts are equal to nearby Prosser’s 45 percent in the same area though Prosser is at 35 percent in math achievement and a little higher at 37 in Science.
According to Angel Carrizales, Executive Director of Teaching and Learning, “All our school buildings have maintained or showed growth in all subgroups within the Washington School Improvement Framework. We are the first district in the state where this has occurred.
Carrizales went on to say, “Three of our schools, Outlook and Chief Kamiakin Elementary, and Harrison Middle School, were recognized for closing the achievement gap, our elementary schools for being previously identified for school improvement with low performing students, and our middle school for making the largest annual gains in closing the achievement gap.”
Carrizales also noted, “We recognize there are areas for improvement, notably in Science where the gap is significant, with the state at 46.7 percent and our district at 30.3 percent.”
In the area of attendance, Grandview School District has best attendance in the area. Students in the neighboring district attend school on the average of 84.5 percent. Sunnyside’s attendance rate is 78.9 percent; Mabton’s students attend 77.3 percent of the time and is just a shade below Grandview at 84.3 percent.
Sunnyside and Grandview are nearly equal in the area of math growth. Sunnyside’s students are achieving at 47 percent rate towards passing math literacy for grade level and graduation. Grandview is at 48 percent; Prosser at 26 percent; Mabton at 12 percent.
OSPI report cards are online, with multiple areas of assessment for public view. There is also source data available for those interested in learning the scoring methods and processes, as well as links for students and parents who are interested in tools to help learning.
To access the basic report card: https://washingtonstatereportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/
To access the student and parent learning and information page: https://www.k12.wa.us/parents-families and https://wa.startingsmarter.org/
