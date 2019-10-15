YAKIMA — Washington State Board of Community and Technical Colleges has approved Job Skills Program grants to Yakima Valley College to help continue improving employee skills in the community.
The grants awarded by McClarin Plastics, $381,206, and Shields, $355,220, totaling $736,426 and will help each organization provide necessary training to employees.
These two organizations employ a combined 800-plus workers in the Yakima Valley.
The training is made possible by a Job Skills Program grant from the state. The Job Skills provides funding to licensed educational institutions in Washington and provides half of the training cost; partner employers provide a cash or in-kind match to fund the other half.
To learn more about YVC’s JSP programs visit: www.yvcc.edu/ccc.
